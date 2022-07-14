Jump to content
Great Ormond Street Hospital bosses agree settlement after boy left disabled

A judge has approved a settlement, which includes payment of a lump sum of nearly £7 million, after a relative sued on the boy’s behalf.

Brian Farmer
Thursday 14 July 2022 14:59
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
A relative of a boy left disabled following treatment at one of the world’s most famous children’s hospitals has reached agreement after taking legal action, a judge has been told.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias on Thursday approved a settlement, which includes payment of a lump sum of nearly £7 million, after the relative sued the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust on the boy’s behalf.

Judge Dias was told, at a High Court hearing in London, how the boy, who is now in his early teens, suffered a “catastrophic” injury while receiving treatment about a decade ago.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge heard that the youngster, a keen football fan and Manchester City supporter, had been left significantly disabled and was wheelchair dependent.

Alexander Hutton QC, who represented the hospital trust, said staff and bosses were “very, very sorry” that the boy had suffered “life-changing” injuries while in the trust’s care.

William Latimer-Sayer QC, who represented the boy and his relative, told the judge that such cases were “rarely” brought against Great Ormond Street.

“It is a world-renowned institution,” he said.

“It is quite unusual to be bringing a case like this.”

:: In a separate case, another judge was told on Thursday that relatives of an eight-year-old boy left with severe injuries shortly after birth had reached agreement with bosses at a Surrey hospital trust.

Judge Jonathan Simpkiss approved a settlement between the boy’s family and Frimley Park NHS Foundation Trust at a High Court hearing in London.

Lawyers representing the boy’s family told him that the settlement included a £7.5 million lump sump.

They said relatives had alleged a failure to diagnose a deterioration in the boy’s condition shortly after birth.

A lawyer representing the trust apologised on behalf of the organisation to the boy’s family.

