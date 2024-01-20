Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in seaside town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police found the woman’s body at a property in Princes Road in the seaside town on Saturday morning shortly after 9am.

She is said to have been in her 30s. The suspect, aged in his 40s, is being questioned by detectives in custody.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the police watchdog as the force had been in contact with the victim before she died.

A cordon is still in place at the scene.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are currently working to understand the sequence of events which has led to this woman’s death.

“We do, however, believe this to be an isolated incident and both parties were known to one another.”