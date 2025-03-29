Family pay tribute to ‘true gentleman’ who died in ‘road rage’ incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a man who died in an alleged road rage incident have paid tribute to him as a “true gentleman”.

“Kind, loving” Paul Bowles, 50, died at the scene in Greater Manchester on Wednesday evening following reports of a fight between two motorists.

Andrew Robson has since been charged with murder.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers were called to reports of the fight near the Elk Mill roundabout on Broadway in Chadderton at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.

Mr Bowles, who was named by the force on Saturday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Saturday, GMP said Robson, of Fold Green, Chadderton, had been charged with murder following the incident.

The 32-year-old was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a tribute released through police, Mr Bowles’ family described him as a “kind, loving, family man and true gentleman who always put others before himself. He was intelligent and quick-witted, had a brilliant mind and generous heart”.

The family continue to be supported by police, GMP added.

In the statement, the force said: “We are now able to name the victim who lost his life during an incident in Chadderton earlier this week as 50-year-old Paul Bowles.

“His family have described him as a kind, loving, family man and true gentleman who always put others before himself. He was intelligent and quick-witted, had a brilliant mind and generous heart. Paul will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

“We are continuing to support the family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“A man was earlier charged with his murder.”