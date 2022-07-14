Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police officer accused of sending indecent image of child to GMP colleague

Pcs Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 39, both with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied wrongdoing when they appeared in court.

Kim Pilling
Thursday 14 July 2022 12:39
Two police officers will go on trial later this year over the alleged sending of an indecent image of a child (Alamy/PA)
Two police officers will go on trial later this year over the alleged sending of an indecent image of a child (Alamy/PA)

Two police officers will go on trial later this year over the alleged sending of an indecent image of a child.

Pcs Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 39, both with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied wrongdoing when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Barker, of Shelley Grove, Droylsden, Tameside, pleaded not guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child on March 23 2019.

Williams, of Primrose Street, Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded not guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child on the same date.

Williams is accused of sending a category C image to Barker.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail ahead of their trial at the same court on November 22.

Following their charges, GMP said the two officers have been suspended by its Professional Standards Branch pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in