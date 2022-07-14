Police officer accused of sending indecent image of child to GMP colleague

Two police officers will go on trial later this year over the alleged sending of an indecent image of a child.

Pcs Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 39, both with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied wrongdoing when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Barker, of Shelley Grove, Droylsden, Tameside, pleaded not guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child on March 23 2019.

Williams, of Primrose Street, Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded not guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child on the same date.

Williams is accused of sending a category C image to Barker.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail ahead of their trial at the same court on November 22.

Following their charges, GMP said the two officers have been suspended by its Professional Standards Branch pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.