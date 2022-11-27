Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 16, arrested after two teenagers stabbed to death a mile apart in London

Police found 2 teenage boys stabbed to death in separate locations in London

Lucy Skoulding
Sunday 27 November 2022 23:17
(PA)

Police investigating the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in London have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of their murders.

At around 5.10pm on Saturday, 26 November, police were called to reports of two people injured at two separate locations.

These were Sewell Road in Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead.

Officers went to the scene with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found a 16-year-old boy at each location.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.

The victims were named earlier today as Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

Their families continue to be supported by specialist officers and we ask again that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s families have been informed.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night. If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward.”

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit which includes Greenwich, said: “Tackling violence is a priority for the Met.

Recommended

“Days like today show why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies.

“We have already heard from a number of witnesses, and I am grateful to them for getting in touch and providing information to police.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark coloured SUV or 4x4 type vehicle with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days before, and prior to the murders.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, giving the reference 4943/26NOV, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in