Convicted sex offender who wore Greggs jumper in mugshot arrested after weeks on run

Police hunting a convicted sex offender who was pictured in his mugshot wearing a Greggs jumper have caught him after two weeks on the run.

Shaun Aver, 36, was wanted on prison recall for breaching the terms of his licence.

After he was tracked down in the Merseyside area, officers from Lancashire Police mocked him online with pictures of officers scouring Greggs stores looking for him.

And police in Preston thanked locals for assisting with their man-hunt, while jokingly telling them to “AVER GUDUN!!” in the Facebook post.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “He was located in Merseyside and has been arrested.”

Witty social media users were quick to share more bakery-fuelled puns following Aver’s arrest, with one saying: “Knew he wouldn’t get past(ie) you”.

Another added: “The police were “Steak-ing” out every Greggs in the county. They weren’t “roll” ing over in defeat, as this guy really took the biscuit with his dress sense.

“Aver looked pale and pasty when caught, his behaviour was flaky, and shouted “oh crumbs” when apprehended.

“He’ll now be eating porridge for breakfast rather than a sausage barm and hot drink deal.

“Donut mess about with Lancashire Police.”

Other social media users commented that Aver’s dreams of remaining on the run were “obviously pie in the sky”.

While another applauded the police for their swift work, saying: “Successful steak out, sausage roll’s all round to celebrate.”

A police appeal went viral in December when Greater Manchester Police shared Shaun Aver’s mugshot and quipped: “Other bakery chains are available”.

Social media users joked then that he should be arrested for crimes against fashion after his mug shot was circulated showing him wearing a blue Greggs sweater.

One Facebook user wrote: “Wanted for baking and entering and possession of an offensive jumper.”

Another wrote: “He’s been working hard - obviously needs the dough.”

A third added: “Wanted by the fashion police” and another said: “He defo needs locking up for the jumper, that’s criminal in itself.”