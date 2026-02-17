For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A serial thief nicknamed “Hamster” by Greggs staff stole almost £2,000 worth of food from the same shop over several weeks, a court heard.

Adam Gosling, 39, has been spared jail after stealing from a branch of the bakery chain in Greenford, west London, 38 times between 30 December, 2025 and 10 February, 2026.

The value of the thefts ranged from £12.30 to £100 per visit and, on some days, he targeted the shop multiple times, the charge sheet said.

Prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that Gosling’s six-week theft spree amounted to £1,817.50.

Footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows Gosling brazenly taking drinks from a shop fridge.

In one clip, wearing a hood over a cap, he fills a carrier bag with multiple Lucozade bottles while a staff member is at a nearby fridge.

open image in gallery Police community support officer James Tupman said Andrew Gosling — nicknamed “Hamster” by staff — became the “most prolific” thief ( Metropolitan Police )

The staff member then enters a back door and Gosling walks out.

In another clip, Gosling, this time with a face covering, is seen continuing to swipe drinks from the fridge as a staff member leans in, seemingly trying to check his face.

The staff member leaves through the same back door, and Gosling exits the shop.

A third clip shows him emptying the fridge of Lucozade bottles and taking other drinks.

A staff member appears to notice him, enters the back door, and returns with a tablet — but Gosling simply walks past and exits the shop, leaving the fridge door open.

The Metropolitan Police’s Greenford Broadway safer neighbourhood team said on its Met Engage platform that Greggs staff saw a high number of thefts at the branch and began to log each one.

Police community support officer James Tupman said one man — nicknamed “Hamster” by staff — became the “most prolific” thief.

open image in gallery The serial Greggs thief staff stole food worth almost £2,000 from the same shop ( Metropolitan Police )

Police identified him as Gosling through CCTV footage and arrested him on 10 February.

The defendant, who the court heard is currently homeless, had pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop.

Chairwoman of the magistrates' bench Judy Gregg sentenced him to four months, suspended for one year.

Mr Tupman wrote after he was charged: “This result is the direct outcome of strong partnership work with Greggs staff, who have been exceptionally proactive in recording offences and supporting our investigation.

“The volume of thefts had a significant impact on the business and our officers worked tirelessly to gather evidence, identify the offender and put long-term measures in place to prevent reoffending.”

open image in gallery Police identified him as Gosling through CCTV footage and arrested him on 10 February ( Metropolitan Police )

Superintendent Sean Lynch, who leads neighbourhood policing in Ealing, said: “We are committed to tackling issues that have a real impact on businesses and communities – including shoplifting.

“In the last year, theft offences have fallen by 8.3 per cent in Ealing and 9.5 percent across the Met as a whole.

“While we recognise there is more to do to continue to drive down crime, our officers will continue to work with their communities and businesses to tackle repeat offenders and bring them to justice.”

The group has around 2,675 shops across the UK and is targeting to open 3,500 sites.