Grenfell Tower fire: Details of civil settlement begin to emerge

Lawyers for people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have begun outlining detail of a settlement of civil damages claims.

A barrister on Tuesday indicated there had been a “global settlement” of around 900 cases and a “global” sum of about £150 million compensation agreed.

Richard Hermer KC is outlining detail of the settlement to judge Barbara Fontaine at a High Court hearing in London.

Court listings indicate that a council – Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea – was one of a number of defendants in the litigation.

The fire at the residential tower block in North Kensington, west London, in June 2017 killed 72 people and led to a public inquiry.

News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year.

In March, a survivor of the fire lost a High Court housing fight with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea after separating from his wife.

Father-of-three Marcio Gomes wanted a bigger home than he had been offered and argued that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had acted unlawfully.

But a High Court judge ruled against him.

Mr Justice Kerr offered his sympathy but said Mr Gomes, an IT worker, had “not come close” to making out a case of “unlawful conduct”.