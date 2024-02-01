For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg refused to move from a hotel entrance despite requests from police officers, causing her arrest at a protest in central London, a court heard.

The 20-year-old had been demonstrating outside the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October, as leading oil executives attended an annual summit.

On Thursday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard she was given a final warning by two Metropolitan Police officers, but allegedly refused to move towards the designated protest area and said she was “staying where she was”.

Thunberg arriving with four others to face trial (PA)

She joined two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists who have also pleaded not guilty to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The Swedish national blockedHamilton Place, near Park Lane, on the first day of the Energy Intelligence Forum, where bosses of Shell and Total were due to speak, the trial heard.

Formerly known as the Oil and Money conference, a number of senior CEOs, businessmen and political figures were in attendance to discuss sustainable solutions to world energy challenges.

At around 7.15am, a number of activists descended on the scene and began to block the hotel entrances and security exits. By 10.23am, protesters had gained access to the roof of the building and were slowly abseiling down, while a vehicle entrance was also blocked by midday.

Superintendent Matt Cox, who was in charge of policing on the day, told the court: “Essentially the delegates weren’t able to get in and out of the hotel, it was relayed from security that people weren’t able to get out of the hotel. People were really restricted on how they could access the hotel.”

The climate activist was given a ‘final warning’ before being arrested, the court heard (AP)

The Met Police said that a number of protesters had failed to comply with requests to leave the road, and were subsequently arrested.

Pictures showed activists carrying banners and pink umbrellas, while others lit pink and yellow flares.

The Metropolitan Police had imposed conditions on the 17 October protest under Section 14 of the Public Order Act to “prevent serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests”. A further 21 people who took part in the same demonstration, including supporters of Extinction Rebellion, are also due to appear on later court dates.

Thunberg had previously appeared alongside Christofer Kebbon, 19, Joshua James Unwin, 32, Jeff Rice, 57, and Peter Baker, 59, in November, with supporters also gathering outside Westminster Magistrates Court to protest. FFL held a demonstration in solidarity with the defendants outside court from 8.45am.

The trial, expected to last two days, continues.