Greta Thunberg going on trial today over Mayfair oil protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is due to appear in court to be tried for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

The 21-year-old from Sweden was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

They are expected to attend the same court on Thursday morning for their trial, estimated to last two days.

FFL said it will hold a demonstration “in solidarity” with the defendants outside court from 8.45am.

Protesters from the campaign group and Greenpeace gathered outside the same building at Thunberg’s last appearance, chanting and holding banners reading “Oily Money Out” and “Make Polluters Pay”.

Maja Darlington, campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “The prosecution of Greta and other peaceful protesters reflects a Government that cares more about bolstering the profits of oil bosses than fighting for a liveable future for all of us.

“Instead of cracking down on climate activists, the UK Government should force Shell and the rest of the oil industry to stop drilling and start paying for the damage they are causing to our planet and everyone who lives on it.”

FFL campaigns against the use of fossil fuels by major oil and gas companies.

Joanna Warrington, an organiser with the group, said: “The UK criminalises peaceful climate activists like Greta whilst rolling out the red carpet for climate criminals in Mayfair hotels.”