Grime artist Wiley wanted by police after failing to turn up at court over burglary and assault charges
Police issue new appeal to find performer after he failed to attend Snaresbrook Crown Court six months ago
Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police after failing to turn up for a court hearing in November.
A fresh appeal to find the performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, has been issued by police in Newham.
Cowie was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 to face charges of burglary with intent to cause damage and assault by beating.
The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, before allegedly smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 2021.
“Cowie had been due to appear having been bailed at an earlier hearing.
“He is charged with one count of assault by beating and a further count of burglary with intent to cause damage.
“The charges relate to an incident in Romford Road, Forest Gate on Saturday, 28 August.”
The rapper, from Tower Hamlets, east London, used Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.
Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.