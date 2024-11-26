For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Soho private members’ club The Groucho Club has closed while police investigate an alleged “serious crime” that took place at the iconic venue.

Westminster City Council said it had suspended the club’s venue licence following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

The club, which counts many A-list celebrities among its members, is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.

Its chief executive, Elli Jafari, reportedly wrote to members to apologise for the temporary closure on Tuesday.

A council spokesperson said: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police and with the agreement of the operator, the council’s licensing sub-committee has decided to suspend The Groucho Club’s licence with immediate effect on the basis that the premises is associated with serious crime.”

“ This decision follows reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the Premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the Premises licencing conditions.

“The allegations are subject to an ongoing police investigation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

open image in gallery Groucho is renowned for being decorated with a contemporary collection of around 150 works of art ( PA Archive )

A full hearing will be held by the council’s licencing sub-committee next month.

The decision means that the Groucho will be closed during one of its busiest seasons - the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Founders of Groucho include Australian writer Carmen Callil, publisher Liz Calder and American literary agent Ed Victor, who set it up as an alternative to male-dominated private members clubs.

Membership can set club-goers a fee of up to £1,500 per year.

Cara Delavigne, Lily Allen, and Noel Gallagher are said to be among the members at the club. Parties at the venue have been attended by Kate Moss, George Michael, and Bill Clinton.

The venue was sold to independent hospitality business Artfarm in 2022 in a deal reported to be worth around £40 million.

It marked the third time that Groucho had changed hands since it was founded in 1985.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police and The Groucho Club for comment.