Guisborough ‘murder’: First picture of boy, 2, who died after ‘incident’ as woman due in court
A 39-year-old woman to appear in court charged with the murder of Daniel James Hodgson Green
The family of a toddler who is the subject of a murder investigation have released a heartbreaking photo of him.
Two-year-old Daniel James Hodgson Green was found at a property in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, last week after an alleged incident.
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.
Cleveland police were called to the property over concerns for safety at just after 10am on Wednesday.
Young Daniel Green and a woman also found in the home were rushed to hospital, but Daniel died from his injuries.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: “Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.
“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family.”
