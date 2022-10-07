Jump to content

‘Gunshots’ heard at police station and man taken to hospital after injuries in Derby

Jane Dalton
Friday 07 October 2022 13:21
(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A wounded man has been rushed to hospital after a suspected shooting opposite a police station in Derby.

Armed officers were out in force at the scene, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Drone photographs appeared to show a smashed glass door at the police station, along with blood-stained clothes and medical supplies.

Police have not yet said what happened, but an air ambulance took off shortly around 11.45am after being on the ground for about half an hour.

Tom Parker, 26, who works nearby, told Derbyshire Live: “We were in the factory just further down from Ascot Drive and we heard around six gunshots and then came running outside and saw about six to eight police cars came firing past.”

Ascot Road was cordoned off and a nearby shop was evacuated.

Another person who works in the area said they heard gunshots that “sounded like a load of beer barrels falling off a lorry”.

Photographs show what appears to be remnants of where somebody received emergency medical treatment in the car park

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

The heavy emergency response presence included police cars and vans, an ambulance, plain-clothes officers and someone who appeared to be a forensics expert.

The scene of the reported shooting was a Farm Foods car park, opposite the new £9.5m police station and fire station, which opened in April.

Photographs also show what appear to be boots and a jacket on the road by the gates, surrounded by bandages, tourniquets and syringe packets.

Joanne Kennedy, 30, said: “I was on my way into the shop when I heard really loud crashes or bangs like beer barrels falling off a lorry.

“A minute or so later the whole place was swarming with cops and sirens blaring. We were all ordered back and told to leave the area.

“It was like something from a movie. I could hear a helicopter coming in and then it was suddenly away again.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers are currently in attendance at an incident at Ascot Drive police station in Derby.

“Ascot Drive is currently closed and a man has been taken to hospital.”

The road was closed between Wetherby Road with Osmaston Road.

More follows

