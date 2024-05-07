Gunshots fired at Manchester house in ‘targeted’ attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gunshots have been fired at a house in Greater Manchester in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched an investigation after confirming the gun was fired at an address in Oldham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Prince Edward Avenue following the incident at around 1am.

The force confirmed no one was injured in the attack.

Detective Inspector Clare Harrison, from GMP’s Oldham district, described the incident as “shocking” but said police “do believe that this is a targeted attack”, with no wider risk posed to the community.

She said: “We are working at pace to find out the exact circumstances of last night’s events and understanding the timeline. We are utilising all the necessary resources available as we investigate the incident, and are working hard to ensure those responsible are brought into custody.

“Any report of a firearms discharge is always shocking and I know that people within the local area will be concerned and worried following this news.

“However, I want to tell the public that we do believe that this is a targeted attack with no wider threat to the public. Extra officers will be in the areas for reassurance and I would recommend chatting to them if you have any concerns – they are there for you and will be able to assist with any queries.

"We've continued to tackle gun crime to keep streets safer across Greater Manchester, with 78 firearms recovered in the last year alone. The number of shootings has continued to reduce and our specialist teams continue to remove these weapons from the hands of criminals. However, when incidents do occur, we act quickly and thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“If you have information that you believe is important, please do get in touch with us via 101, quoting log number 122 of 07/05/24. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

In particular, officers are asking anyone with any relevant dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage, to get in touch.