Woman accused of murdering landlord, 72, and stabbing pet cat

A woman is facing trial accused of battering her 72-year-old landlord to death and stabbing his pet cat called Snow.

Habiba Naveed, 34, is charged with the murder of lawyer Christopher Brown and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on the evening of August 14.

The Metropolitan Police had launched an investigation after Mr Brown’s body was discovered at the home he shared with Ms Naveed in Polsted Road, Lewisham, south-east London.

The house cat, Snow, was also found dead having been stabbed in the neck.

Mr Brown’s other tenant is believed to have raised the alarm and called 999 on his return to the property in the early hours of August 15.

Naveed was arrested on the same day on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station where she was later charged with the two offences.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Brown, who worked for a firm of solicitors, died from blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, unemployed Naveed was not produced from Bronzefield prison for her first appearance at the Old Bailey but was represented by a lawyer.

Prosecutor Kerry Broome told the court: “The defendant is suspected of murdering her landlord/friend.

“The house cat was found deceased at the property as well.”

She added: “The offence seems to be violent and sustained.”

Judge Judy Khan KC set a plea hearing for November 5 and ordered that the defendant remain in custody.