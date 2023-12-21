Murder investigation after four-year-old boy stabbed to death in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched after a four-year-old boy was stabbed to death in London.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney on Wednesday night.Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and inside the address they found a four-year-old boy suffering knife injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he subsequently died from his injuries.His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation is under way led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 41-year-old woman, who was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it. This incident occurred within the home and, while is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”