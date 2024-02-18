Murder investigation after teenager stabbed to death in Hackney, London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death on the streets of London as murder detectives appeal for witnesses.

The victim, aged 17, was found suffering multiple knife injuries in a night time hotspot of Shoreditch, east London at 10.53pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of first responders, he died at the scene in Hackney Road near the junction with Cremer Street, E2.

There has been no arrest so far.

DCS James Conway, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the young person who has tragically lost his life. I can assure them that we will be relentless in seeking to identify whoever was responsible for this murder.

“Cordons are in place in Hackney Road for forensic examination of the scene and we have launched what will be an extremely thorough investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met.

“Local people will also see additional patrols in Shoreditch. If you have any concerns or information please speak with those officers. They are there to support you.”

A Met spokesman said post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

He added the victim’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information and any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 7553/17Feb. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.