Neighbours ‘heard screams’ as police found 4 year-old boy with fatal stab wounds

Neighbours of a four year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London have described hearing screams when police arrived at the scene.

Met officers were called to a terraced home in Montague Road, Hackney to find a four-year-old boy with fatal knife injuries on Wednesday night.

The unnamed child was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation has been launched with a 41-year-old woman, who has not been identified but police say was known to the boy, arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody.

A mother-of-three, 36, who lived next door to the property where the “energetic” boy was found said she had known him his whole life.

“He was a kind, happy child always riding a scooter or his bike on the street playing out with his parents,” she told The Independent.

“They go to the park... things like that. He was an energetic, friendly and polite child. He was always very playful with my 4-year-old son. We heard screaming when the police broke the door.”

A forensic officer at the scene of the suspected murder in Montague Road in Hackney (PA)

An investigation is underway led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. While enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing, at this time officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, the force said.

The neighbour added: “Even the police came out crying. When they saw us they had to try and pull it back together. They tried to but they couldn’t.

“I can’t tell my son what happened, he is too young. I’m going to tell him they moved away.”

Mayor of Hackney, Caroline Woodley, said: “I was utterly devastated to hear this morning of the tragic death of a four year-old child in Hackney. My thoughts and deepest condolences, along with everyone at the council, are with the child’s family.

“We are working with the police and the child’s school to support the child’s family, friends and the wider community.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”