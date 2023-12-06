Mother killed ‘in front of her daughter’ in triple shooting on her doorstep

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” mother shot dead on her doorstep.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was killed in a triple shooting in Hackney, east London that left a 16 year-old boy and a 20 year-old man in hospital. The two other victims’ conditions were assessed as not-life-threatening, after the incident at 6.30pm on Tuesday, the Met Police said.

All three victims were known to each other but were not related, police said adding they were also investigating another shooting on Vine Close days before on Saturday 2 December.

Forensic teams searched a car on the scene (James Weech/PA Wire)

Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation but there have been no arrests so far.

One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “I heard three shots, then there was a girl screaming ‘My mum has been shot in the head’.

“I thought the gunshots were fireworks at first but then it was carnage and chaos on the street.”

Shohid Auddin, another resident of the cul-de-sac, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

The scene near Vine Close, Hackney, east London, following a shooting incident (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

“She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time,” they said. “My mum doesn’t speak English but they understood each other. She had two children – my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

“She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling.”

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as “bubbly and outgoing”.

Flowers were laid outside the police cordon on Wednesday alongside a card that said: “To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!”

The scene near Vine Close, Hackney, east London (James Weech/PA Wire)

DCS James Conway said there was another shooting on the same cul-de-sac athe weekend but no victims were found.

“Officers found shell casings at the scene but there was no trace of victims or suspect,” he said. “One of our lines of inquiry is to see if these separate incidents are linked. I want to assure everyone that this will be a painstaking investigation. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“It is important that we keep an open mind regarding motive and we will follow the evidence. It is too early in this investigation to comment further on motive though we are considering the possibility that this was gang-linked.”

“It is all the more tragic that last night’s events occurred in the lead-up to Christmas and Hannukkah. Our thoughts remain with the family.

The Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley said: “This is a heartbreaking incident. Our thoughts are with the family of Lianne and the victims.”

“While incidents like this are thankfully rare in Hackney we know the community will be shocked, worried and distressed.”

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall added:“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.