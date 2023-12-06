Woman killed and two people injured in Hackney shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in east London, during which a woman died and two people, including a teenager, were left injured.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a shooting in Vine Close, in Hackney.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 42-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The two others - a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - were taken to hospital where their conditions are being assessed, the Met said.

The woman’s next of kin are in the process of being informed, police added. No arrests have been made so far.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: "This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

Ms Tunstall added: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

"I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice."