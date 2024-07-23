Support truly

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, aged 15, was found suffering from multiple knife wounds in Stellman Close in Hackney on Tuesday at around 4pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard, which is in the process of informing his next of kin, said the suspect is believed to have run away from scene.

Forensic officers were seen scouring a football cage on the estate.

DCS James Conway, in charge of policing in Hackney, said: “The death of a child is devastating and my first thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Our communities will also be deeply concerned by this event. Urgent enquiries are underway and my officers are working hard to identify the suspects. Local residents can expect to see a notable police presence in the area as the investigation continues and there will be road closures in the Stellman Close area for some time.

“Our communities have shown their strength in coming forward to support the police in tackling knife crime and I ask for their support again after this dreadful event.”

The tragic death came just two days after another 15-year-old was shot dead during a family fun day celebration in west London.

Rene Graham was shot dead on Sunday ( Family Handout )

Rene Graham, 15, was killed as a Park Lime Caribbean food and music event in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park was winding down at around 7.20pm on Sunday, 21 July.

DCI Kelly Allen, leading the investigation, said: “We know this happened in a busy area during the day and there would have been people around.

“The suspect is believed to have run away from the scene and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Stellman Close area around 4pm to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.