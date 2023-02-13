Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing outside London nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing near an east London nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a local hospital at around 4.30am on 12 January after two men presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medics, one of the men died.

His family were informed and he was identified as Trei Daley, aged 26, of Bromley, south London. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Trie Daley, 26, has been indentified as the victim (Metropolitan Police / SWNS.COM)

The second man, aged 24, was discharged from hospital later that same day.

On Monday morning a 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Jim Eastwood, detective inspector of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command unit, said inquiries are continuing and called on anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

DCI Eastwood said: “Our thoughts remain with Trei’s family. Our specialist officers will support them in any way they can following their terrible loss.

"Our enquiries are continuing at pace and my team are making good progress with this arrest, but as always we remain keen to hear from members of the public who have information that could help us.”

Officers said Mr Daley was stabbed near to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, off White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London.

A pub worker described hearing a “heated argument” around the time Mr Daley and the second man were attacked.

Police cordons remained in place at the scene ( SWNS)

The two stab victims took themselves to hospital rather than calling an ambulance and a resident said “blood was dripping everywhere” on a bridge in the Hackney Wick area.

Forensics officers set up a large cordon around the warehouse party district including White Post Lane, the scene of the crime.

A separate cordon blocked off the thoroughfare in high-end new build The Bagel Factory, where some one-bed flats are being sold for in excess of £520,000.

In the smaller cordon on Medola Yard forensic officers were seen packaging objects between buildings.

Flowers left on one side of the cordon read: “I’ll always miss you never forgotten, Sean x.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is being urged to contact the Met on 101, quoting reference 1222/11feb or by contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.