Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard.

Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack.

The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told.

His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies.

Pictures shared with The Independent, and which have been shown to the jury in Coventry Crown Court, show Laura Heath and Hakeem’s home full of rubbish and clutter.

Prosecution argued that the photos taken by West Midlands Police show how Hakeem’s mother “used his blue inhalers to smoke drugs”.

Describing the images, prosecuting lawyer Matthew Brook said: “Blue inhalers with foil over them.

“Her use of asthma equipment to smoke drugs, you might think, is a metaphor for her neglect of Hakeem.”

Hakeem’s asthma equipment was ‘used to smoke drugs’, prosecutors have said (West Midlands Police)

‘The defendant’s drug addiction was spiraling out of control’, lawyers said (West Midlands Police)

Prosecutors argued that at the time of Hakeem’s death “sourcing heroin and crack cocaine” had become his mother’s “first priority in life.”

The court heard that Laura Heath and Hakeem had temporarily moved from a house on Long Acre to a house on Cook Street in the days before Hakeem’s death, with Heath going back and forth between the properties.

Jurors were shown pictures of both properties to illustrate how Hakeem and his mother were living at the time.

They heard how Chloe Cooper, a friend of Laura Heath, had gone round to the Cook Street address at around 1.20am on 25 November 2017 to meet up with Heath. She had been “shocked” by the scene she found there, describing it as “not clean” and smelling of “raw smoke”.

Ms Cooper carried Hakeem to the Long Acre property with Heath, the court heard, but she found the other home to be worse than Cook Street.

Ms Cooper told the court that in the past Laura Heath’s homes had been “decent and nice”, adding that she was a “fabulous cook.”

However she described the property at Long Acre, saying: “It wasn’t home at all for her or Hakeem. It was just bags and bags. As soon as you walked in. The kitchen was disgusting. The front room wasn’t nice. It wasn’t the way I knew Laura lived.”

Ms Cooper said that Hakeem didn’t have a bedroom but slept on the sofa.

The bed at the property in Long Acre (West Midlands Police)

Friend Chloe Cooper told the court that Hakeem slept on a sofa instead of a bed (West Midlands Police)

One of Hakeem’s primary school teachers, Neelam Kumari, told the court she thought the seven-year-old had been “neglected” by his mother. Asked about his appearance at school, Ms Kumari said: “He was neglected. Dirty, overgrown hair, dirty clothes. You could see from his hands he hadn’t had a bath in I don’t know how many days.

“He was not very well looked after, physical health-wise.” She added that his asthma had been getting worse “day by day”.

When asked by police how her drug-taking was affecting her son, Laura Heath said: ‘It’s not helping that’s for sure’ (West Midlands Police)

An ambulance worker who arrived at Cook Street described the flat as ‘messy, cluttered and dirty’. Hakeem’s body had been moved into this living room after he was found in the garden. (West Midlands Police)

A teacher at the school, Hannah Fennell, said Hakeem’s uniform and bag had smelled of cigarettes and that she had asked a colleague at the time: “If his bag smells like that what did his house smell like?”

She testified that his jumper had smelled of “stale urine”.

A child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead, the court heard.

At the meeting, the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and that he should be taken away from his mother immediately.

But the panel decided that, though Hakeem was at serious risk, he should not be removed from his mother’s care just yet.

Items were strewn across the floor of the kitchen in the Long Acre property (West Midlands Police)

Foil found in the bedroom of the Long Acre property (West Midlands Police)

On 26 November 2017, Hakeem Hussain “died alone” from a severe asthma attack outside the Cook street property after he had gone outside during the night to get some air and ease his asthma, the jury was told.

Lawyers told the court that “Hakeem had gone to bed around 10pm the previous evening.”

“The defendant says she joined him in the same bed an hour or two later after she had smoked heroin in the living room... Usually when he had difficulty breathing he would wake his mother up,” lawyer Matthew Brook added.

“The evidence shows on this occasion his mother had not come to his aid and sadly Hakeem’s lifeless body was found in the garden... there was no sign of his asthma medication being with him.”

The trial continues.