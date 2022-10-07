For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A double murderer facing eviction set fire to his block of flats with the intent of killing as many neighbours as possible, a court heard.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, started a fire that spread causing major damage to the building and trapping residents inside - killing two.

Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, both died in the devastating blaze that ripped through Rowe Court in Reading.

Others were left with significant injuries as they attempted to flee for safety while “countless” others lost their homes.

Kigundu pleaded guilty in September to two counts of murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said Kigundu soaked the area in petrol before lighting the fire that spread rapidly through the building.

He recorded himself in a ‘diary’ just six days before the murders, warning he would carry out the killings.

The prosecutor told Reading Crown Court: “In the early hours of 15 December, the defendant carried out a pre-meditated and devastating attack of arson with the intent of killing and hurting as many people as possible.

“Those events were carefully planned by him in days and weeks before, including sourcing a significant quantity of petrol to be used in that attack.

Neil Morris was one of the victims of the fire (Thames Valley Police)

“In a message six days before the attack, she recalled his hatred of those around him and desire to cause their deaths. He lit the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the maximum amount of death, harm and destruction.

“That catastrophic fire led to the deaths of Neil Morris and Richard Burgess.

“Both were unable to escape the overwhelming effect of the smoke and flames.

“Others were left with no option but to jump from buildings to save themselves, suffering significant injuries in the process.

“Countess other people were harmed and lost all their possessions in the blaze.”

Richard Burgess also died in the blaze (Thames Valley Police)

The court heard the flats were arranged over three floors and shocking video footage was shown revealing the scale of damage both inside and outside the block.

All homes were destroyed.

The court also heard the defendant was believed to be a Ugandan national, who had entered Britain illegally using his brother’s passport.

He signed a 12 month tenancy in November 2020, but had caused annoyance with his neighbours over noise complaints.

This included music being played late at night and slamming doors.

Letters had been written by Richard Burgess, who lived in the flat directly above.

Kigundu at a petrol station in Basingstoke Road, Reading (Thames Valley Police / SWNS)

He was given an eviction notice by his landlord and told to vacate by 14 December. He also lost his job for BT around the same time.

The prosecution said: “The combination of a loss of employment and anger over eviction was beginning of the steps of preparation in relation to the attack.”

Video played to the court showing him filling up containers with petrol just two days before the attack as well as other items he used in the attack.

Injuries sustained by Joel Richards, who was at home when the blaze started (Thames Valley Police / SWNS)

His audio diary was also played, which he recorded on 9 December.

In it he said: “I can feel my time is running out. Now all I seek is just inner peace before I die. I want to die with a smile on my face.

“All actions I am about to take are warranted believe me - they all led to this.

“The only cure for c**t who is persistent is death - and I am going to give them that.”

The two-day sentencing hearing continues.