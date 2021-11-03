Man charged with murdering woman in Halifax

A man has been charged with murdering a woman in Halifax.

Thomas Nutt, 45, is accused of killing Dawn Walker, 52.

He will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Ms Walker, a grandmother who worked at a local secondary school, lived in the Lightcliffe area of Halifax in West Yorkshire.

A statement from her family released on Tuesday night called her a “loving daughter, mother, nanna, sister, auntie and friend”.

It said: “In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly.”

Miss Walker's eldest daughter Codie-Marie Shaw, 29, wrote on Facebook: “I'm still trying to figure out if I'm dreaming or not. I'm hoping I wake up soon…Our family is broken and torn apart.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Thomas Nutt, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, has been charged with the murder of Dawn Walker which is believed to have occurred between Wednesday 27 October and Sunday 31 October.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing its investigation into this matter."