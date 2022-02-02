A man has been arrested after a ‘devastating’ blaze engulfed a West Yorkshire primary school on Tuesday night.

According to West Yorkshire Police, a report was received of an intruder alarm being triggered at Ash Green Primary School in Calderdale at 7.48pm.

The arrested man was taken to hospital for further treatment following the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious by police.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the school overnight for damping down.

A man was treated in hospital and arrested in connection with the incident (CurtisCato98)

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard said staff and the local community were “devastated, but we will all get through this together”.

In an online post, he said: “We will have all our wonderful children back in as soon as we can, whatever and wherever it takes.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said she was “so so sorry” to hear about the fire at the primary school and thanked emergency services who responded to the incident.

“I know everyone will be willing to move heaven and earth for your pupils in the coming days,” she added.

One local resident said: “So devastated for the community of Mixenden tonight! The children have only just got back into routine and now this! One upset lad tonite as all his school work gone.”

Another added: “Please pray for the community of Mixenden following a devastating fire at @AshGreenPrimary last night. @changingworship and the team at @HolyNativityMix are opening the church all day today (9am to 5pm) for anyone who wants to drop in for shared support.”

West Yorkshire school, William Henry Smith said: “Our thoughts are with all our colleagues, pupils and wider community affected by the terrible fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden. We offer our unconditional support and would be honoured to assist in any way.”

Ash Green school the following day (Screengrab)

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised through a crowdfunding campaign set up in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Organiser Anthony Martin wrote: “Please help the community of Mixenden, Halifax, West Yorkshire.

“A fire has devastated the main school. Many people will be devastated by this loss.

“Families present and past have grown up attending that school. Raising money even to get help with counseling or any other means would be so welcome if you can.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information which may assist is asked to call Calderdale District CID on 101 or via the live chat option on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1663 of 1 February.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”