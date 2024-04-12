Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial date set for man charged with supporting Hamas in alleged online posts

Sam Hall
Friday 12 April 2024 15:12
Muhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday (PA)
A trial date has been set for a man accused of supporting Hamas through posts he allegedly made on social media.

Muhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.

Jweid, of Castlebar Park, Ealing, was charged by police in March with two counts of expressing an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation.

Social media posts were flagged to the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit in late October 2023 through a public referral.

The investigation was passed to detectives in the Counter Terrorism Command and officers arrested Jweid in west London on November 17 last year.

Wearing a black jacket, Jweid spoke to confirm his name and correct his date of birth at the preliminary hearing.

Judge Jeremy Baker KC released Jweid on bail and set a trial date of December 2 at the Old Bailey with a time estimate of 10 days.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on September 19 at the Old Bailey.

