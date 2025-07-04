Protesters turn out as woman appears in court over alleged support for Hamas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Pro-Palestine protesters chanted outside the Old Bailey as a 21-year-old woman appeared in court accused of expressing support for Hamas in a speech at a London university.

Student Sarah Cotte, from Camden, north London, has denied two charges of expressing “an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation”.

On October 9 2023, it is alleged she gave a speech at Soas University of London “being reckless” as to whether a person would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.

Seven days later, she allegedly expressed support for Hamas by giving her opinion in a WhatsApp group chat.

On Friday, Cotte appeared at the Old Bailey and sat in the well of the court for a hearing before the trial judge, Richard Marks KC.

The judge set a further pre-trial hearing for October 24 and granted Cotte continued conditional bail.

The defendant faces a 10-day trial at the Old Bailey from February 23 next year.