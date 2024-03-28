Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man denies Hamas support at Whitehall protest

Emily Pennink
Thursday 28 March 2024 13:42
Urslaan Khan as he left Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November (Lucy North/PA)
Urslaan Khan as he left Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November (Lucy North/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has denied expressing support for Hamas during a demonstration in Whitehall.

Urslaan Khan, 42, of Chrisp Street, Poplar, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

He denied a single charged of expressing support for Hamas in a way that was “reckless as to whether a person to whom the expression was directed would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation” during a protest last October 17.

The defendant, who wore Islamic dress, was granted conditional bail ahead of a further hearing on May 30.

A provisional trial has already been set for August 12 at the Old Bailey.

