Murder investigation launched after man, in his 90s, found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 90s was found dead at his home in South Gloucestershire.

Police were called to a property in Hambrook by the local ambulance service shortly before 9.55am on Saturday morning.

A man was found dead at the scene and police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

A man in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said a formal identification process has not yet been completed, but the man is believed to be in his 90s and his next of kin has been informed.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Steph McKenna said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time.

“We will carry out a thorough investigation into what has happened, and this will be led by our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage, but at this time it appears this was an isolated incident and between two people known to one another.

“While there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public, the local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days while investigative work is carried out, along with high-visibility reassurance patrols.

“As always, if you have any concerns please speak to those officers and PCSOs on patrol as they will be happy to speak and try to assist as much as possible.”