Man in court accused of religious aggravation after burning of Koran

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 50-year-old man has denied religiously motivated harassment after a Koran was burned outside the Turkish consulate in London.

Hamit Coskun, 50, from Derby, has been charged with “intent to cause against religious institution of Islam, harassment, alarm or distress” during an incident near the consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, central London, on Thursday.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a man burning a book outside its barrier.

The same man is then seen lying on the ground as someone kicks him and slashes towards him with a knife before walking away.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Coskun spoke through an interpreter as he entered not guilty pleas.

He wore a grey tracksuit top and had a bandage on his left hand.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear before the same court for trial on May 28.

Moussa Kadri, 59, from Kensington and Chelsea, has also been charged with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.