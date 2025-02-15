Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man in court accused of religious aggravation after burning of Koran

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a man burning a book near the Turkish consulate

William Warnes
Saturday 15 February 2025 13:35 GMT
The incident happened outside the Turkish consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, London (Google StreetView/PA)
The incident happened outside the Turkish consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, London (Google StreetView/PA)

A 50-year-old man has denied religiously motivated harassment after a Koran was burned outside the Turkish consulate in London.

Hamit Coskun, 50, from Derby, has been charged with “intent to cause against religious institution of Islam, harassment, alarm or distress” during an incident near the consulate in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, central London, on Thursday.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a man burning a book outside its barrier.

The same man is then seen lying on the ground as someone kicks him and slashes towards him with a knife before walking away.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Coskun spoke through an interpreter as he entered not guilty pleas.

He wore a grey tracksuit top and had a bandage on his left hand.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear before the same court for trial on May 28.

Moussa Kadri, 59, from Kensington and Chelsea, has also been charged with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in