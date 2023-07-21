Psychiatric reports being prepared on woman, 25, accused of mother’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Psychiatric reports are to be prepared on a 25-year-old woman charged with the murder of her mother, a court has heard.

The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Her daughter Bronwyn Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The court heard that psychiatric reports are being prepared on the defendant ahead of a plea hearing to be held on September 15 with a trial set for October 23.

Following the brief hearing, Judge Timothy Mousley KC remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

The other daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world.

“I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”