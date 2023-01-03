Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire

Police say their deaths are currently being treated as ‘unexplained’

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 03 January 2023 14:10

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl and a woman were found dead at a property in Hampshire.

Police say the two bodies were found at a property in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on Thursday, 29 December.

Police have said their deaths are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

“Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in