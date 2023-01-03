For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl and a woman were found dead at a property in Hampshire.

Police say the two bodies were found at a property in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on Thursday, 29 December.

Police have said their deaths are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

“Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

