Former GP found guilty of sexual assault against three female patients

Mohan Babu will be sentenced in April.

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:03
Former GP Mohan Babu will be sentenced in April (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A former GP has been found guilty of sexual assaults against three women who he was treating at the time, according to police.

Mohan Babu, from Emsworth, Hampshire, was convicted of four offences following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was cleared of a further three offences of sexual assault against two other women.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “The assaults took place between September 2019 and July 2021, when Babu was working as a GP in the Havant area. The women were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.”

The 47-year-old defendant was released on conditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on April 12.

