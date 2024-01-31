Former GP found guilty of sexual assault against three female patients

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former GP has been found guilty of sexual assaults against three women who he was treating at the time, according to police.

Mohan Babu, from Emsworth, Hampshire, was convicted of four offences following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was cleared of a further three offences of sexual assault against two other women.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “The assaults took place between September 2019 and July 2021, when Babu was working as a GP in the Havant area. The women were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.”

The 47-year-old defendant was released on conditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on April 12.