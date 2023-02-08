Jump to content

GP to appear in court accused of five sexual assaults

Mohan Babu will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 23.

Katie Boyden
Wednesday 08 February 2023 16:41
Portsmouth Magistrates Court in Hampshire (PA)
Portsmouth Magistrates Court in Hampshire (PA)
(PA Archive)

A GP is set to appear in court accused of sexually assaulting four women.

Hampshire Police is investigating a series of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.

The offences are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Mohan Babu, who was working as a GP during this period, has been reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

Babu, 46, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 23.

