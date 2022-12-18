Child’s body found in garden search after man and woman charged with neglect

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives investigating the death of a child in Birmingham have recovered what are believed to be human remains from a garden.

Earlier this month West Midlands Police received reports that a child had died at an address on Clarence Road, Handsworth in 2020.

Officers subsequently began a search at the property but said the current occupants of the home were not subject to the investigation.

The body is believed to be that of a child. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

General view of the rear of the properties of Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, where West Midlands Police are investigating the death of a child (PA)

A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.

Police said the male suspect had been remanded following his appearance in court, while the woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police officers outside an address on Clarence Road (PA)

Detective inspector Joe Davenport, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”