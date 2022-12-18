Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Child’s body found in garden search after man and woman charged with neglect

Matt Mathers
Sunday 18 December 2022 14:40
(PA)

Detectives investigating the death of a child in Birmingham have recovered what are believed to be human remains from a garden.

Earlier this month West Midlands Police received reports that a child had died at an address on Clarence Road, Handsworth in 2020.

Officers subsequently began a search at the property but said the current occupants of the home were not subject to the investigation.

The body is believed to be that of a child. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

General view of the rear of the properties of Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, where West Midlands Police are investigating the death of a child

(PA)

A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.

The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.

Police said the male suspect had been remanded following his appearance in court, while the woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police officers outside an address on Clarence Road

(PA)

Detective inspector Joe Davenport, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in