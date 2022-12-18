Child’s body found in garden search after man and woman charged with neglect
Detectives investigating the death of a child in Birmingham have recovered what are believed to be human remains from a garden.
Earlier this month West Midlands Police received reports that a child had died at an address on Clarence Road, Handsworth in 2020.
Officers subsequently began a search at the property but said the current occupants of the home were not subject to the investigation.
The body is believed to be that of a child. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.
A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.
Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.
The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.
Police said the male suspect had been remanded following his appearance in court, while the woman is due to appear in court at a later date.
Detective inspector Joe Davenport, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.
“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances.
“We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”