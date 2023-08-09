Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged in connection with sexual offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged with non-recent sexual offences, Police Scotland say.

The 54-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Kohli, who was brought up in Scotland, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and was runner-up in Celebrity MasterChef in 2006.

He has previously contributed to the BBC’s The One Show as well as several other TV and radio programmes, and has staged shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

