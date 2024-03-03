Murder arrest after woman dies and another seriously injured in Worcester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died and another woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident in Worcester on Saturday night.

One man has been arrested after police were called to Haresfield Close at about 20:30 on Saturday.

The 58-year-old woman died at the scene.

A man aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Murder Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”