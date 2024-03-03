Murder arrest after woman dies and another seriously injured in Worcester
A man aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder
A woman has died and another woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident in Worcester on Saturday night.
One man has been arrested after police were called to Haresfield Close at about 20:30 on Saturday.
The 58-year-old woman died at the scene.
A man aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Murder Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”