Murder arrest after woman dies and another seriously injured in Worcester

A man aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder

Rich Booth
Sunday 03 March 2024 09:44
One man has been arrested after police were called to Haresfield Close

(PA Archive)

A woman has died and another woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident in Worcester on Saturday night.

One man has been arrested after police were called to Haresfield Close at about 20:30 on Saturday.

The 58-year-old woman died at the scene.

A man aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Murder Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”

