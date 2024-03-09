Hero bystander tried to save teenager stabbed to death in Wolverhampton park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bystander tried to save a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in a Wolverhampton park.

Harleigh Hepworth was attacked in West Park and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has revealed how its teams took over from a bystander who provided CPR to the boy at the scene.

On Friday, parts of park remains cordoned off as forensic searches continued, while investigators were reviewing CCTV from around the location to identify those responsible.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing of a youth in West Park, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, at 4.20pm on Thursday (March 7). Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

“Ambulance staff took over care of the patient from a bystander who had started CPR. The youngster was given full advanced life support at the scene, but sadly, it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher of Wolverhampton Police provided an update on the “tragic loss of a young life” on Friday.

Chf Supt Fisher, who said police could not “arrest or enforce” their way out of an “epidemic” of knife crime, said: “We need the help of the community, of parents, to stop our young people going out carrying knives.”

In a written statement issued by West Midlands Police, Chf Supt Fisher added: “Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice.

“We are keeping Harleigh’s family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

“We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

“And we would ask anyone who’s yet to speak to us but believes they can help, to contact us.

“We know how destructive and cruel knife crime is and we are working with partners across the city to educate youngsters, support those who are vulnerable and help our children stay safe.

“That work will continue as we will not tolerate such violence on our streets.”