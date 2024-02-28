Tributes to pensioner, 87, killed at station ‘as he went to get morning paper’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely man” killed as he went to pick up his newspaper on his normal routine to an east London train station.

Bernard Fowler, 87, was found on the floor of Harold Wood station suffering “extensive injuries” by a member of staff early on Tuesday morning.

Miles Skai, 22, from Brent Cross, in Hendon, has been charged with the murder.

Charmaine Tonks told The Independent that the pensioner, known affectionately as “Bernie”, was a very close friend of her late father.

She said: “He always used to get the free paper from the station early each morning,

“I’ll always remember his smile, I thought he was a lovely man.

“It is a massive shock for anyone to reach such an age and to have your life taken in such a horrific way. It is absolutely despicable.”

A murder probe was launched after a member of staff reported Mr Fowler had been attacked on the platform of the Elizabeth Line station just after 4.30am.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior investigating officer DCI Sam Painter, of the British Transport Police, said: “My thoughts are with Bernard’s family and loved ones at this time. His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“I know how shocking and concerning this incident has been to the community and I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.

“I would ask the public not to speculate any further on the incident

“We are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and are working alongside our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police to provide visible reassurance.”

Skai will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 53 of 27/02/24.