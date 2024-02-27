Person dies at London railway station after ‘unprovoked’ attack
A murder investigation has been launched after a person was killed at an east London railway station in an “unprovoked” attack during the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called to Harold Wood station shortly after 4.30am after a member of station staff reported that an individual was badly hurt and lying on the floor of the station.
Emergency services including the British Transport Police, Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a person with extensive injuries.
Despite their best efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene while a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
