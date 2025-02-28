Pervert jailed for murder of artist who went missing walking her dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who murdered an artist after he ambushed her walking her dog near a Kent beach has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25-and-a-half years.

Claire Knights, 54, was reported missing on August 23 2023 and was discovered dead by her family between St Nicholas at Wade and Minnis Bay while they were carrying out searches for her on August 25.

The mother from Upstreet, near Canterbury, was believed to have been walking her white and brown spaniel called Zebulon to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington before the attack.

Harrison Lawrence Van-Pooss was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 25-and-a-half years by Mr Justice Garnham at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to Ms Knights’ murder.

Van-Pooss ambushed Ms Knights while she walked back to her car from the beach, sexually assaulted her, killed her and then concealed her body, the court heard.

open image in gallery Claire Knights was murdered (Kent Police/PA)

He then took her dog, which was still with him when he was arrested by police, to a nearby shop and bought it treats.

The 21-year-old, of Margate, also pleaded guilty to an offence of upskirting, by using a mobile phone under a woman’s clothing without her consent for the purpose of sexual gratification, in a separate incident the day before the murder on August 22, and was sentenced to one month in prison, to run concurrently.

Stephen Moses KC, defending Van-Pooss, read a statement from the defendant to the court on Friday which said: “There’s nothing I can do to make amends but hopefully you can find some solace in the truth and my incarceration.

“I am so sorry.”

Mr Moses submitted there was a lack of premeditation and said the defendant is now 21-years-old and was 20 at the time, with no previous convictions, cautions, or warnings.

Mr Justice Garnham read part of a statement from Ms Knights’ sister, who said: “Her death and in particular the cruel manner of her death has caused unspeakable pain and sorrow to all who knew her.”

During the sentencing, Mr Justice Garnham said the defendant has never provided an honest account of the events, and at one stage made an allegation that Ms Knights made a sexual advance to him and he became angry, but Mr Justice Garnham said this was “untrue and outrageous” and Van-Pooss “launched an entirely unprovoked attack on Ms Knights”.

He said: “I have no doubt she was frightened and intimidated and overborne by you.

“I find as a fact you forced her off that footpath and attacked her.”

open image in gallery Photos issued by Kent Police of evidence photos of items located after the murder. ( Kent Police/PA Wire )

The defendant then committed a “violent sexual assault”, then “beat Ms Knights mercilessly” causing catastrophic brain injuries, Mr Justice Garnham added.

The injuries would have resulted in a loss of consciousness and after that the defendant pushed her into the dyke, the court heard.

Mr Justice Garnham said in his judgment the defendant “feigned psychotic behaviour” after the murder.

He added that it was agreed the defendant has a personality disorder.

He said the targeting of a lone female created “widespread concern and anxiety in the local community”.

Natalie Smith, from the Crown Prosecution Service South East, said: “None of us can imagine the terror that Claire suffered when she was attacked, knowing that she was alone on an isolated path and being overpowered by a strong and determined man.

“It was our case that Lawrence Van-Pooss singled out Claire as a lone woman walking her dog who would be unable to fight him off.

“Women should be free to safely walk on their own anywhere, even in isolated areas, without fear of being attacked.

“Male violence against women has no place in our society. The CPS is dedicated to bringing perpetrators like Lawrence Van-Pooss who commit these horrific crimes to justice.

“Claire’s family and friends have shown true resilience and dignity throughout this horrendous time. Today they have finally seen the man who murdered Claire jailed for life and we hope this brings them some small comfort.”