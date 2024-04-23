Man arrested over suspected kidnap of girl, 9, outside Harrods in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a nine-year-old girl outside a luxury department store in London’s Knightsbridge area.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly before 3pm on Monday to reports of a missing child at Brompton Road, where staff at Harrods are said to have helped officers with an incident outside the famous shop.

A young girl had become separated from her family, and a CCTV image of the child in the company of a man was rapidly circulated to officers, the force said.

The suspect and the child were stopped by officers three hours later. They were found two kilometres away at Old Court Place, near Kensington Palace, police said.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child kidnap.

The suspect was taken to a west London police station, where he remains, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday.

The child and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this time detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no other persons involved,” the Met said.

A spokesperson for Harrods added: “We supported the Metropolitan police with an incident outside Harrods that has now thankfully been resolved.

“We cannot comment any further on the details as it is a police matter, but are thankful the Met Police’s swift actions led to this safe resolution.”

