Harrods customers describe walking into ‘pool of blood’ after man stabbed in store

Harrods customers have described walking into a “pool of blood” after a man was stabbed at the world-famous London department store.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital by emergency services following the shocking incident last night in Knightsbridge, west London. The victim is believed to have been targeted for his designer watch.

Emergency responders raced to the scene and cordoned off the store, but the knifeman managed to escape and is still at large.

The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A father, who was with his teenage daughter in the store’s Louis Vuitton concession when the attack occurred, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan has “blood on his hands” and called on him to take “drastic action” to curb soaring knife crime in the capital.

Ronnie Chopra, 49, of Mayfair, central London, said: “My daughter and I were at the Louis Vuitton concession on the second floor when the incident occurred.

“We were in the adjacent room waiting to see men’s wallets as my daughter wanted to buy me a birthday present.

“We didn’t see the actual incident, but heard another customer saying that someone had a knife and slashed a person’s arm trying to get a watch.

“When we were leaving the area, there was a pool of blood on the floor and my 13-year-old daughter, Anoushka, sadly walked into it.

“I’m horrified that this occurred inside a shop in London. She was visibly shaken.”

He added: “Mayor Khan seriously has to take drastic action to get rid of the menace that is knife crime.

“He literally has blood on his hands. London is falling.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 7.33pm on Saturday to reports of a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge.

“Officers attended and found a 29-year-old man with stab/slash wounds.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was assessed as non-threatening and non-life changing.”

He added: “Detectives from the Met’s Central West CID are investigating.

“There have been no arrests at this early stage.”