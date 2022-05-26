Met Police officer denies sexually assaulting male colleague

Pc Joseph Demir, 24, pleaded not guilty to the offence when he faced Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.

Danielle Desouza
Thursday 26 May 2022 15:44
Pc Joseph Demir denied the charge when he appeared in court on Thursday (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police officer is due to go on trial next year after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague.

Pc Joseph Demir, 24, of Birch Court, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, denied the single charge when he appeared for an 18-minute plea hearing at Harrow Crown Court, north-west London, on Thursday.

The charge relates to an incident on March 10 2020, in which Demir is accused of inappropriately touching a male colleague’s groin over his clothing at Hendon Training School.

The defendant, wearing a dark blue suit, a light shirt and a blue tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter a plea of not guilty.

Demir, who is attached to the North West Basic Command Unit and has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail.

He is due to stand trial at Harrow Crown Court on May 8, 2023.

