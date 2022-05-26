Met Police officer denies sexually assaulting male colleague
Pc Joseph Demir, 24, pleaded not guilty to the offence when he faced Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.
A Metropolitan Police officer is due to go on trial next year after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague.
Pc Joseph Demir, 24, of Birch Court, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, denied the single charge when he appeared for an 18-minute plea hearing at Harrow Crown Court, north-west London, on Thursday.
The charge relates to an incident on March 10 2020, in which Demir is accused of inappropriately touching a male colleague’s groin over his clothing at Hendon Training School.
The defendant, wearing a dark blue suit, a light shirt and a blue tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter a plea of not guilty.
Demir, who is attached to the North West Basic Command Unit and has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail.
He is due to stand trial at Harrow Crown Court on May 8, 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.