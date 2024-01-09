For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death as he waited to watch a fireworks display was attacked with a hunting knife “within yards” of emergency service workers, a court has been told.

On Tuesday, another teenager, 16, appeared at the Old Bailey over the death of Harry Pitman, who was attacked in Primrose Hill park just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The boy, who cannot legally be named because of his age, was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder and having an offensive weapon in public.

Sitting in the dock in a black Nike tracksuit flanked by three dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted about half an hour. He held his head down for much of the time and was tearful when the judge addressed him.

The murder happened during “some sort of altercation” as crowds gathered to watch the fireworks, the court was told.

Harry was stabbed with a “hunting-style” knife “within yards of members of the emergency services who were visibly present”, it also heard.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC remanded the accused into youth detention accommodation before he appears at the same court for a plea hearing on 26 March.

A provisional trial has been set for 2 September.

Harry was with friends near a viewing platform when he was stabbed at about 11.40pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said: “Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry sadly died at the scene shortly before midnight.”

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed.

No further action will be taken against three other boys held over the killing.