Boy, 16, charged with murder of Harry Pitman on London’s Primrose Hill

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Harry Pitman, also 16, who was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill, north London, on New Year’s Eve.

Lisa Ramsarran, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: “The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.”

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendant, from Westminster, Central London, was appearing before Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.