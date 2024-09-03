Support truly

New Year’s Eve celebrations turned to tragedy “in the blink of an eye” when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck on London’s Primrose Hill, a court has heard.

Harry Pitman was in a crowd gathered to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames from the popular north London park when he was fatally injured shortly before midnight.

A youth, who was 16 at the time, is accused of Harry’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Opening his Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “Every year, large numbers of members of the public gather on Primrose Hill to celebrate the turning of the New Year.

“But last New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2023, revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye.

“Harry Pitman, aged 16, was stabbed once, to the neck. He died almost immediately, as a result of that single but deadly injury – a single but deadly injury caused by a knife, brought to the scene by the defendant.”

The youth, now aged 17, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies the charges against him.

Flowers left in tribute on Primrose Hill in Camden (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Justice Cavanagh KC told jurors some of the issues in the case are whether the youth stabbed Harry by accident or in self-defence.

After his death Harry’s grandfather, Phillip Pitman, told ITV the boy had his “whole life ahead of him”, and that he was “just finding his way”.

Mr Pitman described his grandson as a “lovely boy” who was good with people and said that he had just started his first job, adding: “This is just such a terrible loss.”

The 16-year-old had ambitions of joining the Army and following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served in the Second World War, the Mail reported.

Harry’s school, St Thomas More Catholic School, described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who “touched lives with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

In a statement, the school said: “He will be remembered for his many qualities, particularly his resilience and the positive impact he had on those around him.”

The Old Bailey trial continues.