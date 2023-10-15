Knife left at scene as counter terror police probe fatal attack in Hartlepool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anti-terror police are probing the death of a man and the assault of another in Hartlepool.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident in the Tees Street area of the town in the early hours of Sunday.

Cleveland Police said they are working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East to investigate the incident.

A large bloodied kitchen knife was found on the pavement as police cordoned off a large area.

A force spokesman said that there was not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.

He said: “Cleveland Police are investigating the death of a man and the assault of another in the early hours of Sunday 15 October 2023 in the Tees Street area of Hartlepool.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.

“Due to initial inquiries into the circumstances of the incident, Cleveland Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East on the investigation. Counter Terrorism Policing has deployed its specialist capabilities to help establish what happened.

“It is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community connected to this incident.

“A cordon remains in place and a search is ongoing at a property in the area.

“The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital and remains there with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on Raby Street, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor.”